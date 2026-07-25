Israelo minister Smotrich demands West Bank control, new settlement

25 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Friday for an immediate and aggressive military operation in Palestinian villages such as Tell, Iraq Burin, and Beit Furik, following deadly clashes he claimed were near Israeli outposts, AzerNEWS reports.

He urged the army to evacuate residents and dismantle "terrorist infrastructure," comparing the villages to refugee camps in Nablus and Tulkarm.

Smotrich also announced his intent to demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorize a new settlement at Outpost Sela, near today's attack site. He insisted the area be transferred from Area B to full Israeli control (Area C). Framing this as the "Zionist response" to terrorism, Smotrich's statements reflect his long-standing push for de facto Israeli annexation and expanded West Bank settlement, directly linking security responses to territorial expansion.