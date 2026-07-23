Bulgarian Parliament approves deployment of US tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base

23 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Bulgarian parliament has approved the deployment of US military tanker aircraft at an airbase near the village of Bezmer in southeastern Bulgaria, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Bulgarian National Radio.

The resolution was adopted with the support of 135 lawmakers from the Progressive Bulgaria and Movement for Rights and Freedoms parties.

Thirteen lawmakers voted against the decision, while the opposition Union of Democratic Forces, Democratic Bulgaria and We Continue the Change did not participate in the vote.

Earlier, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the government had received a diplomatic note from the United States regarding permission to deploy tanker aircraft at the airbase near Bezmer. The government subsequently submitted the issue to parliament for consideration.

Under a 2006 US-Bulgaria defense agreement, the Bezmer facility, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) southeast of the capital, Sofia, is a joint-use facility.