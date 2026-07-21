National singer receives Belarus President's Special Prize at Vitebsk Contest [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

21 July 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani singer Nafisa Akiyeva has been awarded the "Slavic Hope" special prize of the President of Belarus at the 35th International Pop Song Performers' Contest "Vitebsk", held as part of the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk International Arts Festival, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was shared by Emin Hasan, director of Azerbaijan's national selection for the contest, singer, and producer.

The prestigious award was presented by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich.

Emin Hasan described the "Slavic Hope" prize, established by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as one of the contest's most distinguished special awards, noting that it recognizes Nafisa Akiyeva's outstanding vocal performance and artistic excellence on the international stage.

Founded in 1992, the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk International Arts Festival is one of Eastern Europe's largest cultural forums, bringing together performers, musicians, theater companies, and cultural figures from dozens of countries each year.

The Vitebsk International Pop Song Performers' Contest is traditionally regarded as one of the festival's flagship events, showcasing emerging musical talent from around the world.

This year's Grand Prix was awarded to Soraya of Italy. Amalyat of Kazakhstan claimed first prize, while Elena Kuznetsova of Belarus and Alexei Osichev of Moldova shared second prize. Third prizes went to Irakli Galelia of Georgia and Nurdoolot Derkembaev of Kyrgyzstan.