Andy Burnham becomes new Prime Minister of UK

21 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Andy Burnham has officially become the 59th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after being invited by King Charles III to form a new government during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

The invitation followed the resignation of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

One of the main reasons behind Keir Starmer’s resignation was the Labour Party’s crushing defeat in the local elections held across England in May.

The party lost around 1,700 council seats and surrendered control of 40 local councils. Labour also recorded its weakest election results in years in both Wales and Scotland. The growing influence of Reform UK further intensified pressure on the governing party.

Following the elections, a series of ministerial resignations shook the government, while internal criticism of Starmer continued to mount. As a result, he stepped down as both Leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister.

Burnham became the sole candidate in the Labour leadership contest and is set to deliver his first official speech today as both Leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Image: PA media