Russian ballistic missile strike hits area near Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv

19 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Areas surrounding Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv came under the impact of Russian ballistic missile strikes after Russian forces launched an attack on the Ukrainian capital, AzerNEWS reports.

According to available information, explosions, structural damage and a fire were reported approximately 200 to 250 meters from the embassy's administrative building. No damage to the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission or casualties among its staff have been reported.

The primary target of the attack was the area surrounding the Lukyanivska metro station. The station's entrance sustained significant damage, while nearby residential buildings were also affected. Several vehicles caught fire as a result of the strike.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said one person was killed and seven others were injured during the air attack.

Emergency services were deployed to the affected area to extinguish the fires, clear debris and assist the victims, while authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the missile strike.