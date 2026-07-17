Kuwait: Iran's attack damaged water, power plant

17 July 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy shared in a statement on Friday that the latest Iranian strike targeted a power and water desalination plant, AzerNEWS reports.

The ministry detailed that the attack caused a fire, with numerous electricity generation units damaged. Fire brigades were sent to the scene, managing to control and extinguish the fire, with the ministry currently assessing the full extent of the damage.

The ministry further mentioned that technical teams are doing everything in their power to "maintain stability of the main system and ensure continuity of services."

Iranian armed forces said they conducted another "destructive" drone attack against US forces in Kuwait, hitting support facilities and logistical support centers in response to Washington's attacks.

The US and Iran traded strikes throughout the night and early on Friday, as the security situation in the Middle East worsened.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest round of strikes, focusing on Iranian logistics, air defenses, and maritime forces.