Donald Trump shares article highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on peace efforts [PHOTOS]

16 July 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared on his Truth Social platform a Breitbart News article featuring remarks by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivered during the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

The article highlighted President Aliyev’s assessment of Trump’s role in advancing peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Responding to a question from Breitbart News about how Trump’s approach differed from the policies of previous administrations in the process of reaching the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by the United States and signed at the White House in August last year, the President said that the U.S. leader’s success was driven by a fundamentally different approach to resolving protracted conflicts.

According to the President Ilham Aliyev, previous administrations pursued a policy for nearly three decades that effectively resulted in the freezing of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, whereas Trump approached its resolution from a completely different perspective.

Donald Trump reposted the Breitbart News article on his Truth Social account, making the publication available to his millions of followers.

Earlier, speaking at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, President Aliyev praised the U.S. president’s contribution to efforts aimed at achieving historic understandings between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in advancing regional peace.

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