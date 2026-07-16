Kazakhstan transits 704,000 tons of oil via BTC pipeline in H1 2026
Kazakhstan transported 704,000 tons of crude oil through the Port of Aktau for export via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in the first six months of 2026, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the monthly report of KazTransOil, the volume shipped through the Aktau port and the BTC route reached 108,000 tons in June, marking a 13.6% decline compared to the same month in 2025.
Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Erlan Aqkenjenov has previously said the country plans to export between 1.5 million and 2.2 million tons of crude oil through the BTC pipeline in 2026.
For comparison, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the BTC pipeline in 2025, highlighting the country's plans to further increase shipments through the strategic Caspian export route this year.
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