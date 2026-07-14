Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding trade and launching joint business council

14 July 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties, with officials discussing new initiatives to boost trade, investment and business cooperation during the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, AzerNEWS reports.

According to AZPROMO, Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev met with Azat Nazarov, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Yusup Gylyçdurdyyev, Head of the Ashgabat City and Ahal Province Department of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting, attended by Samad Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Trade Representative for Central Asian countries, focused on expanding bilateral trade, identifying products with strong mutual export potential, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries' business communities.

The two sides also explored plans to organize a Turkmen business mission to Azerbaijan in the near future. The proposed visit could include an exhibition showcasing Turkmenistan's export-oriented products, providing new opportunities for business partnerships and trade promotion.

In addition, officials exchanged views on establishing an Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Business Council by the end of this year, a move expected to create a permanent platform for deeper commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries.