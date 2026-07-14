Official welcome ceremony held in Shusha for President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An official welcome ceremony for Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, was held in Shusha on July 14.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Slovakia in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Slovakia.

The national anthems of the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Peter Pellegrini, while members of the Slovak delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.