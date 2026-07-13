Chinese builder lands Kuwait project

13 July 2026 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC Middle East) has been awarded the contract to build the new headquarters of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The development will feature a 275-meter, 55-story office tower with five underground parking levels in Kuwait City's Sharq district, a prime waterfront business area overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

CSCEC Middle East secured the project after winning an international competitive tender organized by Kuwait's Central Agency for Public Tenders, reinforcing the company's strong position in the region's construction market.

The new government complex will serve as a modern hub for foreign investors, housing a one-stop investment center, administrative offices, conference facilities, and public service areas. The building will also incorporate a range of sustainable design features, including energy-efficient double-glazed curtain walls, intelligent building management systems, and landscaped sky gardens aimed at improving environmental performance and occupant comfort.

Construction is expected to take 24 months, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority plays a central role in implementing Kuwait Vision 2035, the country's long-term strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil. The agency supports foreign investors by providing licensing services, tax incentives, and streamlined administrative procedures designed to attract international businesses and capital.

The contract further strengthens CSCEC Middle East's growing portfolio in Kuwait. The company has previously delivered several landmark projects, including the Central Bank of Kuwait headquarters and major facilities at Kuwait University, underscoring its experience in delivering large-scale public infrastructure across the Gulf region. The latest project also reflects Kuwait's continued investment in modern infrastructure as it seeks to enhance its business environment and attract greater levels of foreign direct investment.