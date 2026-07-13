Azerbaijani rowers secure medals at int'l tournament in Georgia [PHOTOS]

13 July 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani athletes have won 18 medals at an international rowing, kayaking, and canoeing competition held in Poti, Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

In the kayaking events, Ivan Vorobyanski claimed three gold medals in the single kayak races over 200, 500, and 1000 meters. The duo of Giyas Ahmadov and Tengiz Gagnidze also secured gold medals in the 200-meter and 500-meter double kayak events, finishing ahead of all their rivals.

In addition, Giyas Ahmadov won a silver medal in the 200-meter single kayak event, while Tengiz Gagnidze earned silver in the 500-meter race. The tandem of Elmir Tarverdiyev and Mustafa Valizade finished first in the 500-meter and 1000-meter double kayak events.

In the canoeing competitions, Fakhri Sadigli and Vagif Mustafazade won silver medals in the 200-meter and 500-meter double canoe events. Fakhri Sadigli also took second place in the 200-meter single canoe event, while Vagif Mustafazade finished third in the same distance and in the 1000-meter event.

In the academic rowing competitions, Azerbaijani representatives finished all their races with victories. Sabit Abdullayev (born in 2008–2009) and Mahammad Hasanov (born in 2010–2011) won gold medals in the 1500-meter single sculls events. The pair of Isabala Dadashzade and Ismayil Shirinov also took first place in the 1500-meter double sculls event.

In the relay competition, the team consisting of Fakhri Sadigli, Rustam Asgarov, and Vagif Mustafazade won the bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani national team finished the tournament with a total of 18 medals, including 10 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze, securing second place in the overall team standings.