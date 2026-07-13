China, Russia exploring capabilities to target Musk's Starlink satellite network

13 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

China and Russia are reportedly seeking the capability to disable and eventually destroy Starlink as part of expanding military cooperation, according to an investigation by The Insider, AzerNEWS reports.

The investigation, conducted jointly by The Insider, Der Spiegel and Le Monde, alleges that the two countries are developing technologies aimed at countering the satellite internet network, including Starlink-specific malware and electronic jamming systems.

According to the report, the cooperation reflects a broader military partnership under which Russia is providing battlefield experience from its war in Ukraine in exchange for Chinese technology, enabling Moscow to improve its ability to counter Ukrainian drone operations that rely heavily on Starlink communications.

The investigation also claims the partnership is intended to develop weapons systems that neither country could create independently, including capabilities that could eventually threaten the physical integrity of the Starlink satellite constellation.

The report says Russian forces have increasingly deployed powerful electronic warfare systems to jam Starlink signals used by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

The findings could further complicate relations between China and Europe, as Beijing has consistently denied providing military assistance to Russia during the war in Ukraine.

The allegations have not been independently verified.