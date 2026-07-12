Azerbaijan's Haji Karimov clinches U20 European wrestling gold with dominant 10-0 final win [PHOTOS]

12 July 2026 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Haji Karimov has been crowned the U20 European wrestling champion after a commanding performance at the European Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia, AzerNEWS reports.

Competing in the 70kg freestyle category, Karimov defeated France's Baissangour Bitmurzayev 10-0 in the final, securing victory before the end of the bout to claim the continental title.

Azerbaijan also celebrated three bronze medals, with Muhammed Ismayilov (57kg), Bashir Verdiyev (65kg) and Farhad Suleymanli (97kg) all finishing third in their respective weight categories.

Several Azerbaijani wrestlers remain in medal contention. Jamal Abbasov (61kg), Nurlan Agazade (74kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125kg) have progressed to the finals and will compete for gold, while Mahammad Abbaszada (86kg) and Huseyn Mammadtaghizade (92kg) are set to contest bronze medal matches.

The U20 European Wrestling Championships continue in the North Macedonian capital.