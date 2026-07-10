Israel to return some areas to Lebanon in coming days

10 July 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israel is preparing to hand over some of the areas under its control to Lebanon in the coming days, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

According to the information, the first "pilot zone" will be returned to Lebanese control within a few days. The U.S. Central Command is working with Israel and Lebanon on the transfer of additional areas in the next phase.

The U.S. official said that Washington plans to expand coordination with international partners to support the Lebanese government in restoring its sovereignty over those areas.

It was also noted that discussions on the issue will continue at a closed-door meeting between representatives of the parties in Rome next week.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement following five rounds of negotiations held in Washington under U.S. mediation.

Under the agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces will gradually restore effective sovereign control over the entire territory of the country. The deal also calls for the disarmament of non-state armed groups and the dismantling of their military infrastructure, paving the way for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.