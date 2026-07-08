President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation participates in 1st Int'l Forum of Islamic Civilization [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From 7 to 11 July 2026, the 1st International Forum of Islamic Civilization, held under the theme “Islamic Civilization: The Path of Peace, Tolerance and Enlightenment”, commenced its work in the cities of Tashkent, Samarkand and Termez in the Republic of Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Khayriddin Sultanov, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, delivered the welcoming address of His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to the participants of the Forum.

The message of His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, was delivered by Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti). The address of the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan was presented by Mr. Farit Mukhametshin, Adviser to the Chairman of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia – Islamic World” and Special Representative of the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The opening ceremony also featured addresses by Mr. Muzaffar Kamilov, Head of the Department for Religious Affairs and Enlightenment of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Sheikh Nuriddin Kholiknazar, Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan and Mufti; Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board; Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY); and Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO. In addition, a video message from Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Isa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, was presented.

The Forum was also attended by Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. She addressed the Fourth Plenary Session, entitled “The Heritage of a Great Past as the Foundation of an Enlightened Future".

In her speech, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova expressed her gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, for establishing the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan and for initiating the Forum, emphasizing Uzbekistan’s role as an important centre of intercivilizational dialogue.

The President of the Foundation highlighted the contribution of the Islamic and Turkic civilizations to the world’s cultural heritage and presented the Foundation’s activities, including its cooperation with ICESCO and the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan.

In conclusion, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova stressed the importance of joining efforts to preserve the heritage of the Islamic and Turkic civilizations and expressed her appreciation to the Forum’s organizers for their fruitful cooperation.

It should be noted that the Forum brought together renowned scholars, experts, representatives of international organizations, leading universities, research institutions, museums, and other organizations from various countries around the world.