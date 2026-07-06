National gymnasts ten medals at Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup

6 July 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts have achieved strong results at the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup final and the Coimbra GymFest in Portugal, winning multiple medals across individual, synchronised, and team events, AzerNEWS reports.

Magsud Mahsudov represented Azerbaijan in the individual trampoline final, scoring 61.440 points and finishing in seventh place.

In the men's synchronised trampoline event, Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov won the bronze medal.

In tumbling, Mikhail Malkin claimed the gold medal with a score of 32.300 points, outperforming all competitors. Tofig Aliyev earned bronze with 29.300 points, while Portugal's Vasco Peso took the silver medal.

In addition to the World Cup results, Azerbaijani gymnasts also impressed at the "Coimbra GymFest" international tournament held in the same city.

In the individual trampoline event, Maqsud Mahsudov won gold, while Huseyn Abbasov secured silver.

In tumbling team competition, Aleksey Karatashov, Bilal Gurbanov, and Huseyn Asadullayev topped the podium with a gold medal performance.

In individual events, Bilal Gurbanov won gold, Aleksey Karatashov took bronze, and Sanan Rzazade also secured a gold medal. Meanwhile, Asnad Niftiyeva and Khadija Mammadzade earned silver medals, completing a successful campaign for the Azerbaijani delegation.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.