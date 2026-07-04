Archaeologists discover rare Indian gold rings dating back 2,000 years

4 July 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Thai archaeologists have unearthed two ancient Indian gold rings estimated to be between 1,900 and 2,100 years old during excavations at an archaeological site in central Thailand's Phetchaburi province, AzerNEWS reports, citing Thai PBS World.

The rings were discovered at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Ban Lat district while researchers were examining ancient human remains and artifacts.

Phanombut Chantarachoti, director-general of Thailand's Fine Arts Department, said one of the rings bears an inscription believed to be written in the ancient Brahmi script and is thought to have belonged to a merchant community from India.

The newly discovered rings have been transferred to the Phra Nakhon Khiri Museum in Ratchaburi province for preservation.

Authorities have also accelerated excavation efforts at the site, as rising groundwater levels and seasonal rainfall pose a threat to the preservation of bronze artifacts and ancient human remains.