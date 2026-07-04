EU Commissioner highlights role of regional connectivity in South Caucasus peace

4 July 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Developing transport links between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye could help strengthen peace in the South Caucasus, AzerNEWS reports.

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, posted about this on the social media platform X.

Kos said that recent high-level meetings in Yerevan, Baku, and Ankara had taken cooperation on regional connectivity to a new level.

"I have just returned from visits to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. There, we took our work on connectivity to the next level," she wrote.

Kos noted that stronger transport and communication links could contribute to lasting peace in the South Caucasus while also diversifying trade and energy routes between Europe and Asia.

According to the commissioner, enhanced regional cooperation on connectivity has the potential to deliver long-term economic and strategic benefits for both the South Caucasus and the wider Eurasian region.

Meanwhile, on July 1 and 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner Marta Kos visited Azerbaijan and Armenia.