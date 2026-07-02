ASCO's 'Zangilan' tanker transports nearly 567,000 tons of cargo in two years

2 July 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The "Zangilan" tanker, operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has transported nearly 567,000 tons of cargo during its first two years of operation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to ASCO, the new-generation tanker has completed 83 voyages along the Alat–Kiyanly–Sangachal route since entering service. Over this period, the vessel transported a total of 566,831 tons of cargo.

The tanker measures 141 meters in length, 16.9 meters in width, and has a side height of 6 meters. Capable of reaching a speed of 10 knots, the vessel is operated by a crew of 15 people.

Equipped with six cargo tanks, the "Zangilan" has a deadweight capacity of 7,875 tons.

Designed to transport both oil and chemical products, the tanker features technical specifications that allow it to access relatively shallow ports in the Caspian basin while carrying maximum loads. Its draft characteristics also enable it to transport cargo beyond the Caspian Sea.

The "Zangilan" tanker was built at the Baku Shipyard under ASCO's order and officially entered service on July 2, 2024, in a ceremony attended by Ilham Aliyev.

The vessel now marks its second anniversary in operation, underscoring ASCO's continued efforts to modernize Azerbaijan's maritime fleet and strengthen the country's role as a regional transportation and logistics hub.