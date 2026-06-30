UK considers new rules for Apple and Google platforms

30 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a consultation on new rules that would require Apple and Google to give app developers greater flexibility over payment systems and broader access to mobile platform features, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the regulator said the proposed measures are designed to increase competition by allowing developers to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, thereby avoiding mandatory platform commission fees.

According to the CMA, Apple currently restricts such practices in the UK, while Google imposes various limitations on them. The authority is also consulting on principles that would ensure any fees charged for off-platform transactions are “fair and reasonable,” preventing platforms from discouraging developers from using alternative payment systems.

“It’s important to give both app developers and users more choice in how they interact and make transactions,” said Will Hayter, Executive Director for Digital Markets at the CMA.

The regulator is also gathering feedback on proposals that would require third-party developers to gain access to Apple’s near-field communication (NFC) technology on iPhone devices. Broader access to NFC could allow developers to offer alternative contactless payment solutions through iOS apps and potentially support future innovations such as account-to-account payments, digital currencies, and stablecoins.

These consultations come approximately 18 months after the UK’s new digital competition regulatory framework came into force. The CMA noted that it has already completed three major strategic market studies and has launched a fourth investigation into Microsoft’s business software ecosystem, reflecting a broader effort to regulate dominant tech platforms.

An additional point highlighted by analysts is that similar regulatory pressure is also increasing in other regions, including the European Union under the Digital Markets Act, which is pushing global tech companies toward more open app ecosystems. This suggests that changes introduced in the UK could eventually influence global app store policies rather than remain limited to one market.