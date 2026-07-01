Exhibition 'Treasure of Culture: Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk' opens at Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A ceremonial opening of the exhibition titled "Treasure of Culture: Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk" has been held at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition is organized as part of the Turkic World Week, timed to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

Alena Aliyeva participated in the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Amina Malikova, said that the exhibition was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye, the Ministry of National Education of Turkiye, the Yunus Emre Institute, the Olgunlaşma institutes, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

She noted that the exhibition, by bringing together language, history, art, and education, serves the purpose of passing down thousands of years of cultural heritage to modern generations.

"The exhibition allows visitors to view the rich spiritual and cultural values contained in the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk from a new perspective, tracing how words over more than a thousand years turned into values, values into actions, and actions into cultural continuity. The exhibition, prepared by the Olgunlaşma institutes operating under the General Directorate of Lifelong Learning of the Turkish Ministry of National Education, presents a modern artistic interpretation of the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk, which is considered one of the most important monuments of the written heritage of Turkic culture," she emphasized.

Advisor to the Culture Minister, Jahangir Selimkhanov, noting that the exhibition is a significant cultural event demonstrating the historical development and richness of the Turkic language, said: "Language is a constantly evolving living system, and the Azerbaijani language also continues to enrich itself through interaction with modern Turkic languages. The Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk is one of the most valuable sources reflecting the richness of Turkic languages."

Coordinator of the Yunus Emre Institute in Azerbaijan, Gokhan Seyhan, stressed that the exhibition is important in terms of demonstrating the shared Turkic cultural heritage. He described holding the event at the National Carpet Museum as particularly valuable.

Former Chairman of the Turkish Language Association, Professor Shukru Haluk Akalin, noted that the works presented in the exhibition are inspired by words, concepts, proverbs, and the rich cultural heritage contained in the "Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk."

He added that examples of weaving, embroidery, ceramics, wood carving, and metalwork have been recreated in a modern artistic style based on architectural motifs from the Karakhanid era. The exhibition also features inkpots reflecting written culture, book bindings, and miniature artworks depicting children's games, wedding rituals, battle scenes, and feasts. These exhibits convey historical and cultural memory, shared values, and the social life of Turkic peoples through artistic expression.

Project specialist of the Turkish Ministry of National Education's General Directorate of Lifelong Learning, Dilay Nakish, expressed pride in participating in the project implemented in Azerbaijan.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Hikmat Babaoglu, emphasized that the "Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk" is a common linguistic and cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

The event continued with an artistic program, featuring a musical performance by the ashig ensemble of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Guests then viewed the exhibition. which runs until July 13.