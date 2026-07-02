Azernews.Az

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Gold and silver prices edge lower on COMEX

2 July 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver prices edge lower on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Gold and silver prices edged lower during trading on the COMEX commodities exchange in New York.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more