World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast to face Norway in Round of 16 clash

30 June 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature additional Round of 16 matches tonight, AzerNEWS reports.

Ivory Coast national team will face Norway. The match, which will take place at AT&T Stadium, will start at 21:00 (Baku time).

Two other Round of 16 matches in the 2026 World Cup will be held on the night from June 30 to July 1. At 01:00 Baku time, France will face Sweden, and at 05:00, Mexico will play against Ecuador.

After these matches, three more teams will secure their places in the Round of 16.

Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, and Morocco have already qualified for this stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the global men's football championship held every four years under FIFA. It is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This edition is being jointly hosted across 16 cities—11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada.

It is the first time the World Cup is organised by three countries together, and also the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

It is the first time since 2002 that multiple nations are co-hosting the competition. Mexico, having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, will become the first country to host or co-host the World Cup three times.