Putin says Minsk could host future Russia-Ukraine peace talks

29 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Belarusian capital, Minsk, could serve as a venue for future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine if the talks eventually produce tangible results, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin noted that Belarus could play a role both as a mediator and as a host for potential peace negotiations.

"I am confident that if the negotiations eventually yield results, it would be possible to make use of Belarus's capabilities as well," Putin said.

The Russian leader emphasized that Belarus possesses the necessary conditions to facilitate dialogue and could provide a neutral platform for discussions aimed at resolving the conflict.

Putin also highlighted the position of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, stating that he supports initiatives focused on settling contentious issues through peaceful means.

The remarks come amid ongoing international efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with several countries previously offering to host or mediate peace talks between the two sides.