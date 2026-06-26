Venezuela earthquake death toll up to 589

26 June 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

The number of people killed in the Venezuela earthquakes has grown to at least 589, according to a statement by interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday. At least 2,980 people have been injured, AzerNEWS reports.

Rodriguez stated that 214 aftershocks have been recorded following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday.

The minister added that medical teams across the country have provided assistance to more than 4,300 injured people as emergency and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the disaster.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the earthquake, and the number of casualties could rise as search efforts proceed.