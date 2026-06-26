Katz: If Iran attacks us, it will make its 'biggest mistake'
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Iran on Friday, claiming that if Tehran attacks Israel, it would be its "biggest mistake", AzerNEWS reports.
"Here, no Hormuz or firing at the population will help it.
Nothing will stop us. Our forces are prepared to finish the job," Katz said in a post on X, addressing recent threats made by Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Esmail Ghaani.
The Israeli defense minister also argued that the "image of a collaborator" suited Ghaani better than "this ridiculous barrage of threats."
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