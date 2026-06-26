Jeyhun Bayramov and Antonio Tajani highlight growing Azerbaijan-Italy partnership

26 June 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

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On June 26, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, AzerNEWS reports.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan-Italy strategic partnership.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the increasingly intensive high-level political dialogue between the two countries. They highlighted that Italian President Sergio Mattarella's state visit to Azerbaijan last autumn, the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in January this year, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to Azerbaijan in May clearly demonstrated the strategic nature of bilateral relations and the dynamic development of cooperation based on mutual trust.

The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue and reciprocal high-level visits in the coming period, as well as further expanding cooperation in trade, energy, transport, industry, investment, education, and other sectors. In this context, they noted that the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum, scheduled to take place this autumn, would serve as an important platform for deepening bilateral economic partnership.

The sides also underlined the significance of the conference to be organized in September in partnership with The European House - Ambrosetti, describing it as an important contribution to advancing Azerbaijan–Italy political and economic dialogue.

Welcoming the successful cooperation in the energy sector, the ministers stressed that the partnership between SOCAR and Italy's Italiana Petroli (IP), including SOCAR's acquisition of the company, represents one of the key pillars of bilateral economic relations. They also emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial economic projects and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The telephone conversation also included an exchange of views on the post-conflict peace agenda in the region, the situation in the Middle East, and other regional security issues.