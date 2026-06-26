Azerbaijan updates hotel star rating criteria with stronger green standards

26 June 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

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The Board of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency (STA) has approved updated evaluation criteria for hotel star classifications, introducing new environmental requirements as part of efforts to enhance service quality and sustainability in the country's hospitality sector, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was signed by STA Chairman Fuad Nagiyev.

Under the revised regulations, hotels will be eligible for a particular star category only if they meet all mandatory criteria for that classification and achieve the minimum score required for the respective level.

The updated criteria revise the number of mandatory requirements across the different star categories. The number of compulsory criteria has increased from 51 to 53 for one-star hotels and from 118 to 119 for five-star hotels. Meanwhile, the mandatory requirements have been adjusted from 58 to 56 for two-star hotels, from 80 to 77 for three-star hotels, and from 97 to 96 for four-star hotels.

The minimum point thresholds and superior score requirements for all-star categories remain unchanged.

The new rules also specify that hotels operated by the same business entity under the same brand but located at different addresses will be assessed separately for each individual building or facility.

In addition, the updated criteria introduce a "Green Transition" approach to hotel quality standards and digital capabilities. Hotels will now be required to comply with environmental standards and install energy-saving systems as part of the mandatory requirements for obtaining and maintaining their star classifications.