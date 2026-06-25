Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss expansion of interparliamentary ties [PHOTOS]

25 June 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A parliamentary delegation from the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria visited Azerbaijan as part of its participation in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), AzerNEWS reports.

The delegation, led by Algerian Parliament member Bouguerra Soltani, met with Shahid Ismayilov, Chair of the Committee on Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and head of the Azerbaijan–Algeria interparliamentary relations working group.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

It was noted that political and diplomatic relations between the two countries are developing successfully. The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation in foreign policy and highlighted Azerbaijan’s active role within the Non-Aligned Movement.

The participants emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing both bilateral and multilateral relations. Shahid Ismayilov stated that Azerbaijan is interested in further expanding ties with Algeria and pointed to the shared values that unite the two nations and peoples.

The sides also stressed the significance of strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, cultural and humanitarian relations, as well as youth and student exchange programs. Existing projects and future opportunities for cooperation in these areas were discussed.

Boudjerra Soltani underscored the importance Algeria attaches to developing relations with Azerbaijan. He recalled that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to recognize Algeria’s independence, noting that this serves as a strong foundation for the friendship between the two nations.

Expressing Algeria’s interest in expanding political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation with Azerbaijan, Soltani described Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of major international events as a reflection of the country’s commitment to international cooperation.

The sides also highlighted the importance of broadening student exchange programs and deepening bilateral contacts. It was noted that the Algerian delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan represents another manifestation of the mutual political will to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.