Second graduation ceremony held for 'Support for Girls' Education' initiative [PHOTOS]

25 June 2026 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 24, the second Graduation Day of the "Support for Girls’ Education" project was held, jointly organized by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Education Development Fund, AzerNEWS reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the event.

In his speech, Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, stressed the important role of girls' education in the development of society. He noted that the project has become a sustainable initiative and that 66 girls graduated from the program this year.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, stated that 593 people have benefited from the project's various programs over the past five years. She highlighted that the project has created new opportunities for hundreds of women and girls.

Meanwhile, Nijat Mammadli, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund, noted that a total of 489 participants have received support through the Fund's various scholarship and development programs. According to him, these programs are aimed at expanding educational and career opportunities for young women.

During the event, this year's graduates of the project were congratulated and presented with bouquets of flowers. A cultural program was then performed.

It should be noted that the "Support for Girls' Education" project is being implemented to expand girls' access to higher education and support their future development.