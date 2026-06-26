London reaffirms strategic defense partnership with Baku [PHOTO]

26 June 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening defense cooperation with Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was made by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, in a post on his X social media account marking Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Day.

"On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, I visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to those who dedicated their lives to the defense of Azerbaijan.

The UK highly appreciates the developing defence cooperation with Azerbaijan and is committed to further strengthening our partnership," the ambassador wrote.