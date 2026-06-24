Azerbaijan secures seat on UN Committee on the Rights of the Child

24 June 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On June 23, Azerbaijan’s candidate was elected as a member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) for the 2027-2031 term during the 21st Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child held in New York, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The election took place in a highly competitive international environment, where candidates from 16 countries competed for nine available seats on the Committee.

Farid Adilov, a PhD candidate at the University of Essex nominated by Azerbaijan, secured the trust of the majority of participating states in the first round of voting and was elected with 130 votes.

This marks the first time a citizen of Azerbaijan will serve on the Committee.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is a respected treaty body responsible for monitoring the implementation of the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child. It is composed of 18 independent experts elected globally, who review how States Parties fulfill their obligations under the Convention.