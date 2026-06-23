President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Grand Duke of Luxembourg
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Royal Highness Guillaume, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Your Royal Highness,
On the occasion of the national holiday of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, I extend to you, and through you, to the people of Luxembourg, my sincere congratulations and best wishes," the letter reads.
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