President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Grand Duke of Luxembourg

23 June 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Royal Highness Guillaume, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Royal Highness,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, I extend to you, and through you, to the people of Luxembourg, my sincere congratulations and best wishes," the letter reads.