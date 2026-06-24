Chairman of Islamic Consultative Council of Iran arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 08:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, AzerNEWS reports.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

As part of the visit, the Chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran will attend the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Baku.