Azerbaijan to provide part of Armenia's international internet connectivity
Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken another practical step toward regional connectivity, with telecommunications companies from the two countries signing agreements on internet transit services, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the agreement, Azerbaijan's AzerTelecom and Armenia's Telecom Armenia have concluded bilateral arrangements under which AzerTelecom will provide international internet transit services for Armenia.
The agreement envisages the transit of internet traffic to Armenia through Azerbaijani infrastructure, creating a new route for the country's international internet connectivity.
The development marks a notable example of practical cooperation between the two neighboring countries, whose relations have been undergoing a gradual normalization process in recent years.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!