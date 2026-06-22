Azerbaijan to provide part of Armenia's international internet connectivity

22 June 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken another practical step toward regional connectivity, with telecommunications companies from the two countries signing agreements on internet transit services, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the agreement, Azerbaijan's AzerTelecom and Armenia's Telecom Armenia have concluded bilateral arrangements under which AzerTelecom will provide international internet transit services for Armenia.

The agreement envisages the transit of internet traffic to Armenia through Azerbaijani infrastructure, creating a new route for the country's international internet connectivity.

The development marks a notable example of practical cooperation between the two neighboring countries, whose relations have been undergoing a gradual normalization process in recent years.