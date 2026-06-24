Kazakhstan eyes greater Trans-Caspian capacity with Aktau Port modernization

24 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Kazakhstan plans to complete large-scale dredging works at the Port of Aktau by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to enhance shipping safety and increase the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Kazakh government, the project is aimed at improving navigation conditions in the port and supporting the growing volume of cargo transported along the strategic East-West trade route linking China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

The works are being carried out by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, which has already completed the necessary geodetic surveys and data processing required for the implementation phase.

As part of the preparatory stage, specialized dredging vessels, machinery, and equipment are being mobilized to the site. The main dredging operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of July.

Kazakh authorities noted that the project will play an important role in expanding the capacity of the Middle Corridor. By 2028, Kazakhstan aims to increase the route's annual cargo handling capacity from 6 million tons to 10 million tons.

Officials believe the modernization of Aktau Port will further strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a key transport and logistics hub along the East-West corridor, while enhancing the efficiency and reliability of cargo transportation across the Caspian region.

The Middle Corridor has gained increasing strategic importance in recent years as countries seek alternative trade routes connecting Asia and Europe amid evolving geopolitical and logistical challenges affecting traditional transport corridors.