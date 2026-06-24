Donald Trump to hand World Cup trophy to winners

24 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump will present the trophy to the winners of the World Cup final at New York ‌New Jersey Stadium on July 19, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed on Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports.

"We will be together with the president [Trump], enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told Fox & Friends.

Trump and Infantino will jointly present the trophy to the winning team's captain, in a departure from recent FIFA protocol.