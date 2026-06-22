State banquet hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On June 22, a state banquet on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was hosted in honor of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.
This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
The banquet included a concert featuring pieces of Azerbaijani and Turkmen music.
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