Armenia showcases new rocket capabilities amid fragile regional normalization [VIDEO]

21 June 2026 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Armenian Armed Forces have conducted exercises involving the domestically produced Atlant multiple rocket launcher systems, in the latest indication of Yerevan's continued efforts to expand and modernize its military capabilities despite ongoing discussions on regional peace and normalization, AzerNEWS reports.

According to footage released by the Armenian Defense Ministry's Zinuzh Media, missile and artillery units carried out live-fire exercises as part of a combat readiness assessment. The drills involved engaging designated targets and testing the operational capabilities of the newly introduced rocket systems.

Armenian military officials stated that the exercises were designed to evaluate troop preparedness, improve coordination among units, and assess the effectiveness of personnel actions under combat conditions.

The Atlant system, recently added to Armenia's arsenal, is capable of striking personnel, firing positions, military convoys, and artillery assets. The system reportedly features automated targeting functions, an integrated meteorological station, and remote operation capabilities intended to increase battlefield survivability.