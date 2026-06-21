Azerbaijan expands gas export footprint as production tops 20.9 bcm

21 June 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan produced 20.935 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January-May 2026, maintaining stable growth and reinforcing its position as a key energy supplier in regional and international markets, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, natural gas production increased by 24.4 million cubic meters, or 0.12%, compared to the same period last year, when output stood at 20.911 billion cubic meters.

Commercial gas production recorded stronger growth during the reporting period. Azerbaijan produced 16.305 billion cubic meters of commercial natural gas, an increase of 112.4 million cubic meters, or 0.7%, compared to 16.193 billion cubic meters in January-May 2025.

Despite the increase in gas production, the total value of output in Azerbaijan's mining industry declined by 0.4% year-on-year, amounting to 16.7 billion manats ($9.82 billion).

Data from the State Customs Committee showed that Azerbaijan exported 10.381 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $3.344 billion during the first five months of the year. While export volumes increased by 1.1%, export revenues fell by 12.8%, or $489.8 million, reflecting lower gas prices on international markets compared to the previous year.

The latest figures come as Azerbaijan continues to expand the geographical reach of its energy exports. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 16 countries.

"Today, Azerbaijan is in first place in terms of the geography of gas supply by pipeline. We transport natural gas to 16 countries. Their number is increasing year by year and will continue to increase," the head of state said.

Aliyev noted that the country's energy infrastructure had been developed through complex projects involving producing nations, transit countries, and consumers, despite various political and logistical challenges.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in international energy markets during the ministerial plenary session of Baku Energy Week.

According to Shahbazov, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of the European Union's total pipeline gas imports last year. He emphasized that the country's strategic importance is increasingly linked not only to the volume of energy it produces but also to its ability to connect regions and markets.

"Azerbaijan exports oil to more than 20 countries, and the number of countries purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas has reached 16, which puts our country among the world leaders in terms of the geographical scope of pipeline gas exports," Shahbazov said.

The minister added that during last year and the first four months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 12.8 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, 3.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 800 million cubic meters to Syria, further underscoring the country's role as a reliable and diversified energy supplier.