UK Trade Minister to visit Azerbaijan
UK Minister of State for Trade Chris Bryant has announced plans to visit Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the coming weeks, pointing to significant prospects for expanding cooperation with both countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkish media.
Bryant acknowledged the strong presence of Turkish businesses in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, noting their active role in the two countries’ economies.
He emphasized the close partnership between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, describing it as a relationship capable of delivering results that few other international partnerships can achieve.
Bryant also highlighted the shared ambition of London and Ankara to increase bilateral trade, which currently stands at approximately £28 billion per year, with the goal of doubling that figure in the future.
According to the minister, future economic agreements should be shaped by long-term strategic thinking rather than current market conditions alone.
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