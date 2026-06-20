Tehran shuts Strait of Hormuz

20 June 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, citing what it described as violations of agreements related to the recent Iran-U.S. peace arrangement and ongoing ceasefire breaches in southern Lebanon by Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the IRGC said the move was a response to the alleged failure to implement the first provision of the understanding reached to end hostilities between Iran and the United States, as well as continued violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to vessel traffic as an initial response to what Tehran views as non-compliance by the opposing side with its commitments. The IRGC warned that additional measures could follow if violations continue and obligations are not fulfilled.

The latest development comes after months of heightened regional tensions. Following the failure of negotiations related to Iran’s nuclear program, the United States and Israel reportedly launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28. Iran subsequently responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. facilities in the region.

A ceasefire agreement between the parties was reached on April 7 with the mediation of Pakistan.

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a peace memorandum, which was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum entered into force on June 19.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.