Turkmen President pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

During his state visit to Azerbaijan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, AzerNEWS reports.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov laid a wreath and flowers at the National Leader’s grave.

The Turkmen President also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.