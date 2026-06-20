Nearly 5.7 million Ukrainians forced to leave country due to war

20 June 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Nearly 5.7 million Ukrainian citizens have been forced to leave their homeland as a result of the war with Russia, AzerNEWS reports.

The figures were cited by Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, in a message posted on Telegram to mark World Refugee Day on June 20.

Lubinets noted that the occasion carries special significance for Ukraine, where displacement has become a reality for millions of people since the start of the conflict.

"World Refugee Day is especially important for Ukraine because the life of a refugee has become the reality for millions of our citizens," he wrote.

The human rights commissioner expressed gratitude to the countries, communities, and individuals who have provided support and shelter to Ukrainians during the war.

"You restored their sense of security and human dignity during their most difficult times. We know for certain: we will return, we will rebuild, and we will embrace everyone again. Wherever we are, our home will always be where Ukraine is," Lubinets added.

According to UNHCR estimates, millions of Ukrainians remain displaced across Europe and other regions, making the conflict one of the largest displacement crises in recent history.