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Saturday, June 20, 2026

Gas transportation via South Caucasus Pipeline increases

20 June 2026 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Gas transportation via South Caucasus Pipeline increases
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The volume of natural gas transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum (South Caucasus) Pipeline increased during the first five months of 2026.

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