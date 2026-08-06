Gold prices rise on easing Middle East tensions
Gold prices rose for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, reaching their highest level in seven weeks amid growing optimism that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a Reuters report, spot gold gained 1% to $4,285.69 per ounce, marking its highest level since June 18.
U.S. gold futures also climbed 0.9% to $4,345.50 per ounce. The rally was further supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields.
In addition, market sentiment improved following reports of a potential Iran-Oman agreement that could help ease the five-month conflict between Iran and the United States and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Spot gold has declined 19% since the onset of the U.S.-Iran conflict on February 28, due to fears of energy-driven inflation prompting higher interest rates. Gold tends to perform better in a low interest-rate environment as it yields no interest.
Growing optimism has seen market expectations for a September U.S. rate hike ease to 55% from 67% two days earlier.
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