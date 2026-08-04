Azerbaijan, Armenia reach de facto peace, Jeyhun Bayramov says

4 August 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached de facto peace, describing it as the most significant achievement in the ongoing normalization process, AzerNEWS reports.

The minister made the remarks during a joint briefing in Baku today with Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

He stated that alongside the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, important steps have also been taken to strengthen confidence within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

According to Bayramov, over the past year, Azerbaijan has unilaterally lifted a number of restrictions, facilitated the transportation of cargo to and from Armenia, and supplied petroleum products to Armenia.

"We can also note additional positive developments in this direction," Bayramov stressed.

The minister emphasized that the establishment of de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the most important development in terms of completing the normalization process.

"All the recent developments I have mentioned have been achieved through direct bilateral dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This bilateral format has demonstrated its effectiveness not only to us, but to the entire world," he said.

Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan would continue to support the continuation of the normalization process specifically through a bilateral format.

"We consider the signing of the peace agreement possible once territorial claims against Azerbaijan are removed from Armenia’s Constitution," Bayramov added.