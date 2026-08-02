Trailer released for Azerbaijan's '44' film on Patriotic War [VIDEO]

2 August 2026 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

The official trailer for "44", a feature film dedicated to the heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the 44-day Patriotic War, has been released, AzerNEWS reports.

The film aims to preserve the historical memory of the conflict while promoting patriotism among younger generations.

Described as a large-scale military drama, "44" tells a story of heroism, sacrifice, love, and resilience through the eyes of a cadet. The plot follows those who took part in defending Azerbaijan during the 2020 war, highlighting the courage and determination of the country's Special Forces.

The main characters include Special Forces officer Rashad Khalilov, Turkish orthopedic surgeon Zeynep Ozdemir, who is working in Azerbaijan, and Special Forces commander Colonel Ramazan Kerimov.

According to the filmmakers, "44" is more than a war film, portraying a nation united by its determination to restore its territorial integrity and liberate its lands.

The production is described as one of the largest cinematic projects in Azerbaijan's history, featuring an extensive filming schedule, large-scale technical resources, and international cooperation.

The cast includes Azerbaijani actors alongside renowned Turkish actress Özge Gürel. Before filming began, all actors underwent specialized military tactical training at a Special Forces training base.

Filming took place across multiple locations, including Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Goranboy, Ganja, Khojavend, Khizi, Lerik, and Shusha.