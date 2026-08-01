Iran, Oman discuss joint mechanism for Strait of Hormuz navigation

1 August 2026 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is seeking to jointly oversee navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with Oman, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Araghchi, Tehran is holding consultations with Muscat to establish an operational mechanism for regulating maritime traffic in the strategic waterway while making full use of diplomacy to safeguard Iran's national interests.

The foreign minister also briefed participants on developments following the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, as well as what he described as repeated U.S. attacks against Iran.

Araghchi said the Iranian Foreign Ministry is continuing its efforts in coordination with the directives of Iran's Supreme Leader Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei and within the framework of measures adopted by the Supreme National Security Council.

During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also addressed various aspects of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, highlighting its importance for protecting Iran's national interests and security in the Caspian region.